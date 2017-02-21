Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumours: Dealing with Detroit?
Tonight on the Hockey Night in Canada intermission panel , it was brought up that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to deal with the Detroit Red Wings . Riley Sheahan and Brendan Smith were brought up as possible players that the Maple Leafs were looking at on the struggling Red Wings team.
