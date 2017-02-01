Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jacques Caron as a special assignment coach
Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reported today that the Toronto Maple Leafs recently hired former New Jersey Devils goaltending coach Jacques Caron in a special assignment role. Leafs recently hired Jacques Caron as special assignment coach after his contract expired in NJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC