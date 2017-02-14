Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock takes responsibility for recent spate of slow starts
Mike Babcock has called out himself and his assistants when searching for reasons why the Maple Leafs have been so wonky at the start of recent games. A couple of times in this recent skid - six losses the past eight games - Babcock has referenced their slow starts and blamed them in part on his role in game preparation.
