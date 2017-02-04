Toronto Maple Leafs claim Alexey Marc...

Toronto Maple Leafs claim Alexey Marchenko off of waivers, waive Frank Corrado

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

The Maple Leafs have claimed former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Alexey Marchenko and placed Frank Corrado on waivers as of Noon on Saturday. Marchenko, a 6'3, 210-pound right shot, played 14 games for Mike Babcock between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Apr '16 why nuthin done here 11
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC