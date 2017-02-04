Toronto Maple Leafs claim Alexey Marchenko off of waivers, waive Frank Corrado

The Maple Leafs have claimed former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Alexey Marchenko and placed Frank Corrado on waivers as of Noon on Saturday. Marchenko, a 6'3, 210-pound right shot, played 14 games for Mike Babcock between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

