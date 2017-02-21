Toronto Maple Leafs Cheering Guide: February 25
Saturday is here, and it's time to watch some hockey! The Leafs sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 68 points, but it's by no means comfortable, nor should you expect it to be. The Leafs playoff fate will probably not be sealed until Game 82 one way or another, so be sure to tune in daily to these handy cheering guides that are fun and in no way disingenuous clickbait.
