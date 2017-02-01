The Expansion Draft is a giant, dampening field on the NHL trade market

The 30 NHL Clubs must submit their Protection List by 5:00 P.M. ET on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Las Vegas team must submit their Expansion Draft Selections by 5:00 P.M. ET on June 20 and the announcement of their selections will be released on made [sic] on June 21. Like previous drafts, teams need to meet rules for which players they may protect and which they may expose.

