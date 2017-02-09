Tarasenko scores in OT, Yeo-led Blues beat Maple Leafs

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues kept rolling under new coach Mike Yeo, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night. Tarasenko snapped his 26th goal of the season past Frederik Andersen to lift St. Louis to 4-1-0 since Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach last week.

