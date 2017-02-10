Preview: 2017 CWHL All-Star Game and how to watch
The CWHL goes for their third annual All-Star Game at the ACC at 1:30 pm on Saturday. Team White will be captained by Furies rookie defender Carlee Campbell, while Team Blue will be co-captained by Inferno defender Meaghan Mikkelson and Furies captain Natalie Spooner due to an unprecedented tie in fan voting.
