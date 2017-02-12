Philadelphia Flyers Trade Target: Jam...

Philadelphia Flyers Trade Target: James Van Riemsdyk

James Van Riemsdyk was selected #2 overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. After just three seasons in the city of brotherly love, he was dealt to Toronto for defenseman Luke Schenn; Schenn didn't live up to expectations in Philadelphia and was also dealt after four seasons.

