Philadelphia Flyers Trade Target: James Van Riemsdyk
James Van Riemsdyk was selected #2 overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. After just three seasons in the city of brotherly love, he was dealt to Toronto for defenseman Luke Schenn; Schenn didn't live up to expectations in Philadelphia and was also dealt after four seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC