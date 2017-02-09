One year ago today the Leafs changed their future

It was one year ago today, on February 9, 2016, that Leafs General Manager Lou Lamoriello did what many, if not most, Leafs fans had thought impossible: trade Dion Phaneuf with no salary retained. Moving Phil Kessel, described as the day the rebuild began by Elseldo , netted the Leafs a lot of assets that will become part of their future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.