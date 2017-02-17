NHL Turns 100: Borje Salming hailed a...

NHL Turns 100: Borje Salming hailed as European trail blazer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Nov. 6, 2005, file photo, playing for Team Canada, Borje Salming, right, of Sweden, tries to control the puck past Russia's Sergey Kostyukhin during a break in the play for penalty shots in third-period action the 2005 Legends Classic Tour hockey game in Toronto. Though Salming wasn't the first European-born to compete in the NHL when he broke into the league in the 1970s, the former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman played a key role in opening the door for the many others to follow him across the Atlantic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Feb 15 BankPhartss 14
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC