NHL Turns 100: Borje Salming hailed as European trail blazer
In this Nov. 6, 2005, file photo, playing for Team Canada, Borje Salming, right, of Sweden, tries to control the puck past Russia's Sergey Kostyukhin during a break in the play for penalty shots in third-period action the 2005 Legends Classic Tour hockey game in Toronto. Though Salming wasn't the first European-born to compete in the NHL when he broke into the league in the 1970s, the former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman played a key role in opening the door for the many others to follow him across the Atlantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC