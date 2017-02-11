New York Islanders Trade Tree: It Stats With Felix

Dec 31, 2016; Toronto, ON, Canada; Detroit Red Wings forward Slava Kozlov skates around the net with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Darcy Tucker checks him and goalie Felix Potvin guards the net during the 2017 Rogers NHL Centennial Classic Alumni Game at BMO Field. The Red Wings beat the Maple Leafs 4-3.

