Mike Babcock tosses forward lines into proverbial blender after putrid Toronto Maple Leafs loss
Whether the Maple Leafs coach comes up with a new recipe for the club's road game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night remains to be seen. At practice on Wednesday afternoon at the Blues' suburban facility, only the fourth line of Frederik Gauthier between Matt Martin and Nikita Soshnikov remained intact.
