Mike Babcock on the rookies' response to the playoff race:...
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, left, reacts during his team's 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in preseason NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday September 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing JVR and Bozak's recent play without Mitch Marner, Frederik Andersen's performance against New York, the rookies' response to a playoff race, and more.
