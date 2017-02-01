Mike Babcock on Mitch Marner's ROM honours: "We expect...
Mike Babcock addressed the media after practice on Wednesday, touching on the blowout loss to Dallas, the firing of Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis, the line changes in practice, Mitch Marner's rookie-of-the-month honours, and more. Mike Babcock: Hitch is a real good friend of mine and a real good man and an outstanding coach.
