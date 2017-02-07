Matthews scores as struggling Maple L...

Matthews scores as struggling Maple Leafs pick up much-needed win over Dallas

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Auston Matthews and the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed victory, edging out the Dallas Stars 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night. Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal of the year and Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves as the Leafs won for only the second time in the last six games .

