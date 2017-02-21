Matthews rapidly approaching franchis...

Matthews rapidly approaching franchise records; became third rookie in Leafs history to score 30

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

It was less than a minute into Saturday's overtime and the 19-year-old was in alone opposite Montreal Canadiens all-world netminder Carey Price. Matthews had already beaten Price twice in regulation and another goal would have delivered the Maple Leafs a much-needed two points - not to mention a second career hat trick for the already dominant American centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Feb 15 BankPhartss 14
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC