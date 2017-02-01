Marner follows Leafs teammates Nylander, Matthews with rookie of the month award
Toronto forward Mitch Marner has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for January, becoming the third Maple Leaf to win the award over the first four months of the season. Marner led all rookies with 11 assists and 15 points in 13 games.
