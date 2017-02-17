Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark welcomes refugees to Sault
Toronto Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark welcomed refugees at a ball hockey event at Monday's Passport to Unity festivities, Feb. 20, 2017. Darren Taylor/SooToday If you want to welcome refugees to our country in truly Canadian style, it doesn't get much better than this! Retired Toronto Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark was on hand to welcome refugee families to take part in friendly ball hockey competitions outside The Machine Shop Monday as part of Passport to Unity festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC