Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark welcomes refugees to Sault

Toronto Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark welcomed refugees at a ball hockey event at Monday's Passport to Unity festivities, Feb. 20, 2017. Darren Taylor/SooToday If you want to welcome refugees to our country in truly Canadian style, it doesn't get much better than this! Retired Toronto Maple Leaf legend Wendel Clark was on hand to welcome refugee families to take part in friendly ball hockey competitions outside The Machine Shop Monday as part of Passport to Unity festivities.

