Leafs place Marner on injured reserve; Gauthier recalled from Marlies

15 hrs ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed 19-year-old rookie Mitch Marner on injured reserve and recalled centre Frederik Gauthier from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The earliest the 19-year-old can return from a suspected right shoulder injury is Thursday evening against the New York Rangers.

