Leafs' Marner to miss fourth game to injury when Toronto hosts NYR
Toronto forward Mitch Marner will miss his fourth consecutive game with an apparent right shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The 19-year-old was placed on injured reserve Tuesday morning after he was injured last week in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
