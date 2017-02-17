Leafs hoping Marner can play Saturday vs. Sens; star rookie listed as day-to-day
He's yet to miss a game because of an apparent right shoulder injury but that hasn't stopped Toronto Maple Leafs players from being asked what it might be like without exciting rookie Mitch Marner at the rink. "I mean he's still here," veteran centre Tyler Bozak said cheerfully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC