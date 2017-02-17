Leafs have more cap space than we knew

They quietly placed Nathan Horton , Joffrey Lupul and Stephane Robidas on long-term injured reserve earlier this season - giving themselves the flexibility to operate more than $15-million above the $73-million cap for the remainder of the year. This is news, since up until now, Cap Friendly had listed all of these players as on Injured Reserve and therefore, fully counting against the salary cap.

