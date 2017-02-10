Leafs' Andersen has faced over 2,000 ...

Leafs' Andersen has faced over 2,000 shots so far, on track for busiest season ever

13 hrs ago

The 27-year-old goaltender is on track to cruise past a previous career-high for shots faced in one season by the weekend. Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen makes a save against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 9. Andersen is on track to beat his former record for shots faced in a season by the weekend.

