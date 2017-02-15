Korpisalo leads Blue Jackets over Map...

Korpisalo leads Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs 5-2

Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner each scored a goal, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, of Finland, stops a shot against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, right, of Estonia, as Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

