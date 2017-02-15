Korpisalo leads Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs 5-2
Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner each scored a goal, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Korpisalo leads Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs 5-2 Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner each scored a goal, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2llQfP2 Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, of Finland, stops a shot against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, right,, of Estonia, as Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC