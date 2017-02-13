Justin Holl scores twice as Marlies down Devils for fourth win in five games
Justin Holl had a pair of goals to lead the Toronto Marlies over the Albany Devils 6-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action. Byron Froese and Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist apiece for Toronto with Travis Dermott and Frank Corrado also scoring.
