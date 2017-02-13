Jhonas Enroth could shake up Ducksa g...

Jhonas Enroth could shake up Ducksa goalie depth chart

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Dallas Eakins didn't know what to think when the Ducks acquired goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 10 in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 and then assigned him to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Eakins, the Gulls' coach, was unsure what to expect from Enroth, a 28-year-old Swede who played only six games for the Maple Leafs in relief of former Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen before he was assigned to Toronto's AHL team, the Marlies, in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 12 hr Pharticulate 12
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC