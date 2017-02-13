Jhonas Enroth could shake up Ducksa goalie depth chart
Dallas Eakins didn't know what to think when the Ducks acquired goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 10 in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 and then assigned him to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Eakins, the Gulls' coach, was unsure what to expect from Enroth, a 28-year-old Swede who played only six games for the Maple Leafs in relief of former Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen before he was assigned to Toronto's AHL team, the Marlies, in November.
