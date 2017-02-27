Habs get Jordie Benn from Stars for Pateryn

Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander and Dallas Stars defenceman Jordie Benn vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Benn from the Dallas Stars on Monday in exchange for rearguard Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft.

