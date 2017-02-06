Getting to know the newest Maple Leaf: Alexey Marchenko
Like most Russians, his name is often spelled differently, and he is Alexei when he is on the Russian national team. Age: 25 Shoots: Right Height: 189 cm / 6'2" Weight: 95 kg / 209 lb Drafted: 205th overall Cap hit: $1,450,000 Contract: RFA in 2018 He grew up in Moscow and played his entire youth career for CSKA Moscow, aka the storied Red Army team.
