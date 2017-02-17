Garret Sparks makes 37 saves as Toronto Marlies shut out Manitoba Moose
Garret Sparks stopped all 37 shots he faced on Saturday as the Toronto Marlies shut out the Manitoba Moose 1-0 in American Hockey League action. Dmytro Timashov provided the game's lone offence with a third period goal for the Marlies , AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
