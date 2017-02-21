From the Branches: Playoffs begin for...

From the Branches: Playoffs begin for Toronto Furies

For those of you watching the NHL standings and biting your nails , you might be excited to learn that one Toronto hockey team has already made the playoffs! The Toronto Furies start their playoff series against the Calgary Inferno tonight at 10pm ET, and while it doesn't look like tonight's game is being broadcast, tomorrow's game will be streamed free at 5:30pm ET . Calgary's got a stacked roster, including Canadian national team standouts like Meaghan Mikkelson, Rebecca Johnston, and Brianne Jenner.

