From the Branches: Cats! And Maple Leafs news.

Cats! And Maple Leafs news.
Brendan Shanahan, Maple Leafs President & Alternate Governor, released the following statement on the passing of Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch pic.twitter.com/ctuRoFt563 Sportsnet "Shattenkirk does not have a no-move clause, but he does have control over his long-term future come July 1-something potential trade partners are keeping in mind as we near the March 1 deadline." Editor in Leaf "William Nylander is a super-star in the making and the Leafs will get instantly better the second they decide to give him his own line."
