Five names for a potential NHL franchise in Seattle that definitely won't cause trademark problems

With all the talk and rumors and rumors of talk going on about a possible NHL franchise in Seattle , coupled with the difficulties Vegas had with trademarking their new franchise name, I think it's incumbent on those of us who care about hockey to help a potential Seattle franchise avoid this issue in the future. Here are five names that definitely won't cause problems: The magnificent orca, better known as the sea panda , is one of the most iconic predators the ocean has to offer.

