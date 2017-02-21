Fierce Rivalry

The Father Gerald MacKenzie Council 8608 of the Knights of Columbus is hosting its annual "Brawl at the Hall" this Saturday at the Stella Maris Church Hall in Pictou. The fundraiser will include viewing of the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens as well as food, refreshments and draw prizes.

