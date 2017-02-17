Brown, Matthews power Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 4-0

" Carolina's Phil Di Giuseppe did everything he could to stop Toronto wunderkind Auston Matthews from getting to the net, going so far as to hook the young Toronto rookie down to the ice. Matthews had a highlight-reel goal on a backhander as he was twirling down to the ice while Connor Brown scored twice as the Maple Leafs beat the Hurricanes 4-0 on Sunday night.

