Brown, Matthews power Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 4-0
" Carolina's Phil Di Giuseppe did everything he could to stop Toronto wunderkind Auston Matthews from getting to the net, going so far as to hook the young Toronto rookie down to the ice. Matthews had a highlight-reel goal on a backhander as he was twirling down to the ice while Connor Brown scored twice as the Maple Leafs beat the Hurricanes 4-0 on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC