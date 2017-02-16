Blue Jackets trample Leafs
Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner each scored, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and the Blue Jackets beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Columbus moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division two days before the Penguins visit Nationwide Arena.
