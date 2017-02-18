Anthony Petrielli breaks down the Leafs special teams on the Leafs Geeks podcast
Toronto Maple Leafs James van Riemsdyk tires to get a shot off against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Andrey Makarov in first period pre-season NHL action in Toronto on SundaySeptember 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn ORG XMIT: FNG101 Maple Leafs Hot Stove's Anthony Petrielli joined the Leafs Geeks podcast this week to go in depth on the Leafs' powerplay and penalty killing personnel and strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC