Anthony Petrielli breaks down the Leafs special teams on the Leafs Geeks podcast

Toronto Maple Leafs James van Riemsdyk tires to get a shot off against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Andrey Makarov in first period pre-season NHL action in Toronto on SundaySeptember 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn ORG XMIT: FNG101 Maple Leafs Hot Stove's Anthony Petrielli joined the Leafs Geeks podcast this week to go in depth on the Leafs' powerplay and penalty killing personnel and strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.