Young talent, solid structure stoke Maple Leafs' Cup dream
The Maple Leafs are so far ahead of schedule, club president Brandan Shanahan has just unveiled plans for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Dynasty Team that won the first of four straight Stanley Cups in 2017. Getting ahead of ourselves? Well, yes, but youth must be served and the quicker the better, for the example being set by Toronto is that structure and a winning environment can never be installed and instilled too soon.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
