Young Leafs might be built to last: Feschuk

Rookie wall? The NHL's tougher, sure, but Marner, Matthews and the rest of Toronto's rookies already know what it's like to play forever. The question was put to Mitch Marner before the all-star break: Given the schedule-induced grind of the NHL home stretch, how serious does he consider the threat of an impending collision with the proverbial “rookie wall”? But while Marner expressed respect to the schedule's potential menace, the 19-year-old Maple Leafs phenom with the bird-like frame and hawk-like vision also underlined a counter-possibility that was worth noting.

