WHL Roundup: Leafs prospect Adam Brooks rallies Pats past Raiders in OT
Adam Brooks tied the game late in the third period and then added the winner early in overtime as the Regina Pats rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday in Western Hockey League play. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect scored at 19:51 of the third and the winner - his 24th goal of the season - came 18 seconds into extra time.
