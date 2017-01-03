Watch: Happy American Marlies call Troy Terry's shot at the WJC
Todd Crocker, who you should all follow on Twitter and Instagram , caught the boys watching the shootout as the USA won their semifinal over Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championships. Watching with keen interest is WJC gold medal winner Garret Sparks and Trevor Moore, former teammate at the University of Denver of the expert five-hole shooter Troy Terry.
