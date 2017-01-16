Toronto Maple Leafs: What Will A Zaitsev Contract Look Like?

Toronto Maple Leafs defender Nikita Zaitsev is here only on a one year contract, and he's been getting a lot of work on the back end so far. Now that we're halfway through the season, where does Zaitsev stand for a new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs? It's hard to pinpoint exactly what Zaitsev's ceiling is going to be, and whether or not his prime years will be extended on account of his late arrival to the NHL - though, historically, father time catches NHLers before they hit 30 and their decline begins.

