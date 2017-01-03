Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Ca...

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals - Game #37 Preview & Projected Lines

13 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

After five straight wins over teams in the bottom half of the league, the Maple Leafs face a stiff test as they look to make it six consecutive on the road against the streaking Washington Capitals . Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - William Nylander van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Mitch Marner Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - Connor Brown Matt Martin - Frederik Gauthier - Nikita Soshnikov Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Brett Connolly Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Tom Wilson

