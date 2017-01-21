Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators - Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines

OCTOBER 10: Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck as Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators defends during NHL game action October 10, 2015 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators and Bruins for second in the Atlantic Division with 52 points by virtue of the tiebreaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.