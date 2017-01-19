Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers - Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines
NOVEMBER 8: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for the puck against Martin St. Louis #26 of the New York Rangers during NHL action at the Air Canada Centre November 8, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs host a slumping but high-scoring Rangers team backstopped by a struggling Henrik Lundqvist .
