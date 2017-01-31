Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars - Game #48 Preview & Projected Lines

DECEMBER 23: James van Riemsdyk #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores a goal against Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. - Starting tonight in Dallas, the Maple Leafs kick off a 35 games-in-68 days race to the finish that will also be relatively tough in terms of strength of opponents .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.