Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Dreger On Shattenkirk

TSN insider Darren Dreger spoke to the Kevin Shattenkirk rumors in a general sense and, of course, the Toronto Maple Leafs came up. Dreger didn't suggest the Toronto Maple Leafs are actively after Shattenkirk, but did note his desire to play on the East Coast - which potentially puts the Leafs out of the running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.