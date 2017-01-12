Toronto Maple Leafs recall goaltender Garret Sparks from AHL's Marlies
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Garret Sparks makes a save as Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry looks for a rebound during third period NHL action in Toronto on March 24, 2016. Goaltender Garret Sparks was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs from their American Hockey League affiliate on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC