Toronto Maple Leafs prospects recap: TRADES

The World Juniors wrapped up last week, and that means trade deadlines are happening in all three CHL leagues. The Leafs lone QMJHL prospect, Martins Dzierkals, isn't going anywhere as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies sit near the top of the QMJHL standings, and look to try and become back to back QMJHL champions and get another shot at the Memorial Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.