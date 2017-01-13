Toronto Maple Leafs: Maximize Entry Level Contracts, or Stay Patient?

The Toronto Maple Leafs rebuild is ahead of schedule and the question of 'staying the course' is a popular debate. Should the Toronto Maple Leafs take advantage of the once in a lifetime contract numbers of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the rest of the kids to make a run at the Stanley Cup in the next 2-3 years? Or should they remain patient and make no significant additions? Should the #leafs stay patient, or try to win a Cup in the next 2-3 years while the kids are still on ELC's? #tmltalk They should remain patient and continue building the team much like how Chicago had done in the years leading up their 2010 cup win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.