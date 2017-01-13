Toronto Maple Leafs: Maximize Entry L...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Maximize Entry Level Contracts, or Stay Patient?

The Toronto Maple Leafs rebuild is ahead of schedule and the question of 'staying the course' is a popular debate. Should the Toronto Maple Leafs take advantage of the once in a lifetime contract numbers of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the rest of the kids to make a run at the Stanley Cup in the next 2-3 years? Or should they remain patient and make no significant additions? Should the #leafs stay patient, or try to win a Cup in the next 2-3 years while the kids are still on ELC's? #tmltalk They should remain patient and continue building the team much like how Chicago had done in the years leading up their 2010 cup win.

Chicago, IL

